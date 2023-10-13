The promised new rail siding at Maxwelton on the Mount Isa-Townsville line is now complete, meaning cattle can be loaded off trucks onto full-length trains without interrupting the main rail line.
The $4.26 million state government investment allowed Queensland Rail to extend the rail siding from 300 metres to approximately 1.4 kilometres in length, increasing capacity of the siding by almost five times its previous level.
The movement of cattle on the northern line was thrown into disarray early in 2022 when Aurizon, which had held the contract prior to it being awarded to Watco, padlocked its holding yards at Julia Creek, Hughenden and Stuart, preventing their use by the new carrier.
As an alternative, the state government announced the Maxwelton siding extension at the beginning of February.
Transport Minister Mark Bailey said this week that the new infrastructure would enable up to two cattle trains a week into the siding.
"It means it's now much easier for the cattle industry to make the most of our rail network," he said. "To support other long-term freight opportunities, the upgraded loop will also enable the temporary storage of rollingstock at Maxwelton if required.
The news comes off the back of a government announcement that the nearby town of Julia Creek would also benefit from a $3 million investment upgrade to its cattle rail siding.
Richmond Shire Council mayor John Wharton AM has been encouraging other industries to 'get on board', saying the loading facility would work not only for the cattle industry but for other freight.
"Council is also looking at future development in the area, including a feedlot, to complement the new facilities," he said.
"With the construction of grain handling facilities at Maxwelton and the expansion of farming in the region, it is very possible that in the very near future, grain could be loaded on a train at Maxwelton for Townsville Port.
"We're appreciative of the work Queensland Rail has done in the area, we have a good relationship with Queensland Rail, and we'll continue to work closely together as it's important for our community."
The council is building new, improved cattle loading yards 600 metres east of the previous yards, to complement the new line, but temporary loading ramps have been constructed to allow users to make the most of the facility as soon as possible.
Queensland Rail's regional head, Scott Cornish construction crews had done an outstanding job to complete the task, working through prolonged wet weather to install new track and signalling infrastructure at Maxwelton.
"Our works have laid the groundwork for the establishment of new cattle yards that council will now focus on constructing," he said.
"The full-length siding allows trains to stow and other traffic to pass, increasing the capacity of the rail line while also providing operational flexibility for other services in the area.
"This upgrade is a big win for freight operators and has helped secure the vital longevity of this line."
