Maxwelton siding upgrade now complete

By Sally Gall
October 13 2023 - 6:05pm
The completed siding extension at Maxwelton, Picture supplied.
The promised new rail siding at Maxwelton on the Mount Isa-Townsville line is now complete, meaning cattle can be loaded off trucks onto full-length trains without interrupting the main rail line.

