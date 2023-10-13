The Queensland government has acknowledged the extra cost of living pressures faced by remote Far North Queensland communities, announcing a new $64 million freight subsidy package.
The scheme, to start in early early 2024, will be implemented via a 5.2 per cent retail discount scheme at the cash register.
The discount will be applied to eligible essential goods, including fruit and vegetables, fresh meat and dairy, frozen goods and groceries, but will exclude alcohol, tobacco, full sugar soft drinks, confectionery, hardware, clothing, fuel, furniture, whitegoods and other general household items.
Gulf Savannah NRM CEO Zoe Williams welcomed Transport Minister Mark Bailey's announcement, saying their communities had been telling them for a long time that the cost of living increases the Gulf were outpacing those of coastal towns, creating a situation where basic necessities, like fresh fruit and vegetables, were becoming unaffordable for families.
"In 2021 we worked with the Croydon community on a Food Security Strategy aimed at alleviating some of these pressures," she said. "While we believe much more could be done to support local food production and decrease the reliance on transported produce, the freight subsidy is a great first step to improving health and wellbeing in our Gulf communities."
Gulf Savannah delivered four workshops, ranging from backyard aquaponics and beekeeping, to worm farms and drought resilient gardening, in Croydon in 2021, to support food self-reliance.
The community of 258 people based in the northern Gulf region is almost 500 kilometres from the closest large supermarket, and the tyranny of distance means they sometimes pay double for basic household groceries and fresh food.
The government package, emanating from a Cost of Living Summit on Thursday Island, will assist people living in the Northern Peninsula, Torres Strait and Gulf regions over the next five years.
Stakeholders were consulted to identify ways to effectively apply the package, and Mr Bailey thanked them for their patience, and for openly sharing their views about ways to implement the funding to benefit residents the most.
"Some items have been excluded, including fuel and clothing, as these are frequently purchased by tourists," he said. "Excluding them ensures the funding package delivers the most benefits to residents."
Mr Bailey said TMR was working quickly to implement the new approach to provide freight funding assistance, working with relevant agencies, local government stakeholders and retailers as it became established over coming months.
"I encourage retailers to work with TMR and participate in the scheme to ensure all customers can enjoy lower prices and benefit from the five-year package," he said.
Cook MP Cynthia Lui described it as fantastic news, saying cost of living pressures were impacting Queenslanders right across the state, and nowhere more than in Far North Queensland, where the cost of freight can sometimes triple the cost of goods.
"This innovative new approach will ease the cost of living for so many families, with the subsidy applying to essential goods at the checkout, helping people when and where they need it most," she said.
