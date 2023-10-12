Police have recovered the Toyota Prado stolen from Hill MP Shane Knuth, after successfully deploying a tyre deflation device.
Mr Knuth's grey Prado, complete with political signage, was stolen in the early hours of Monday morning outside a hotel in Atherton, and was reported being driven erratically across the Tablelands region until it was stopped on Wednesday morning on Pine Creek/Yarrabah Road.
According to Mr Knuth, a number of offenders ran into the surrounding cane fields and evaded capture.
The car remains impounded while police conduct further investigations into the matter
The incident gave the Katter's Australian Party MP an opportunity to reiterate his party's relocation sentencing policy in state parliament on Wednesday afternoon, accusing the state government of largely ignoring the victims of youth crime in the state.
"I know firsthand how having your car stolen feels," he said. "I'm just one of 2000 every year whose cars have been stolen in North Queensland alone."
Mr Knuth said the behaviour of the people who'd stolen his car, driving in a dangerous manner despite the car being easily identifiable, showed they weren't scared of the current penalties, and didn't care about detention.
He said the state government wasn't taking this into consideration or it would stop building detention centres like the $250m structure recently announced for Wacol.
"These are a university for crime," he said. "The centre at Wacol is a bandaid.
"Our relocation sentencing plan has received wide support and could be delivered for a fraction of the cost.
"It's remote, it's mandatory, it's fixed term, and it includes intensive rehabilitation."
