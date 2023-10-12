Steers top at 274c at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 190c and averaged 162c, and those over 500kg topped at 160c to average 144c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 174c and averaged 147c. Cows under 400kg made 140c and averaged 124c, while cows over 400kg reached 158c, averaging 134c. Bulls under 450kg made 188c and averaged 136c, while bulls over 450kg reached 222c to average 155c.