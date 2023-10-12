North Queensland Register
Brahman weaner steers top at 274c at Charters Towers

October 12 2023 - 12:00pm
Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1247 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 642 prime cattle and 605 store cattle.

