Steers top at 274c at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1247 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 642 prime cattle and 605 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 331 bullocks, 84 heifers, 123 cows and 129 bulls. Store cattle consisted of 401 steers and 204 heifers.
Cattle consisted of isolated pens of well finished bullocks, cows and bulls, with a few good runs of heavy feeder steers and feed-on bullocks, along with mixed quality and condition cattle making up the balance of the cattle yarded.
The yarding was drawn from Clermont, Collinsville, Burketown, Normanton, Georgetown, Julia Creek and Ingham, along with the regular local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were 10 - 15c easier, heifers were firm, cows were firm, and bulls were 10 - 15c easier on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 190c and averaged 162c, and those over 500kg topped at 160c to average 144c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 174c and averaged 147c. Cows under 400kg made 140c and averaged 124c, while cows over 400kg reached 158c, averaging 134c. Bulls under 450kg made 188c and averaged 136c, while bulls over 450kg reached 222c to average 155c.
Bullocks topped at 160c sold on a/c AM and JL Hollingsworth, weighing 696kg to return $1114/hd.
Top priced trade heifers presented on a/c AJ and MA Spurdle sold for 174c and weighed 500kg, to return $871/hd.
The top pen of cows was sold by Troy Chappel for 158c, weighing 600kg to return $949/hd.
Heavy bulls sold on a/c Morr Morr Pastoral made 208c, and weighed 622kg, returning $1294/hd.
Store cattle were made up of some smaller lines of good quality weaner steers and heifers, with the better end remaining firm to dearer on previous weeks, with increased competition from local re-stockers.
The balance of the yarding comprised mixed quality and plainer types, which sold to subdued interest and rates similar to previous weeks.
Steers under 200kg reached 274c to average 246c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 274c, averaging 195c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 178c and averaged 158c and steers over 400kg sold to 184c to average 162c. Mickeys under 450kg sold to 200c, averaging 137c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 160c and averaged 146c, and heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 158c, averaging 141.
A pen of Brahman weaner steers a/c R and D Vonwald topped the steers at 274c, weighing 206kg and returning $564/hd.
A pen of 32 steers a/c Fry Bloodline Trust sold for 224c, to weigh 303kg, returning $679/hd.
Weaner heifers a/c GW and J Shadforth topped the heifers at 160c, weighing 147kg to return $235/hd.
A pen of nine heifers a/c Strathmore Station sold for 150c, weighing 290kg to return $430/hd.
A pen of 12 males a/c 4M Cattle Co sold for 142c, weighed 370kg to return $526/hd.
