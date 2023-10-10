North Queensland Register
Gulf of Carpentaria fishermen ready to fight gillnet-free zones

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
October 11 2023 - 8:30am
The sun will set on Karumba as a fishing port if the state government's gillnet-free bans are implemented, according to local fishermen. Picture supplied.
New gillnet-free zones in the Gulf of Carpentaria will destroy the fishing and tourism port of Karumba, according to local fisherman David Wren and Carpentaria Shire Council mayor Jack Bawden.

