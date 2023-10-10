North Queensland Register
North west locals hopeful of wet season signs

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
October 10 2023 - 5:00pm
There's plenty of dry fuel ready to ignite if predictions of early season storms in the north west come to pass. Picture: Sally Gall
The driest September in 137 years of records for Lord Howe Island could lead to much warmer and drier conditions across eastern Australia and South Australia until the end of the year and into January, according to a retired CSIRO weather officer.

