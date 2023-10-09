North Queensland Register
Queensland sugar industry lauds sustainability credentials

Updated October 10 2023 - 9:39am, first published 7:30am
Dry weather means the sugarcane harvest is in full swing in Queensland. Picture: Sally Gall
Dry weather means the sugarcane harvest is in full swing in Queensland. Picture: Sally Gall

Queensland's 2023 sugarcane harvest has hit the halfway mark with over 50 per cent of the estimated 30.1 million tonne crop now cut and crushed at the state's 19 sugar mills.

