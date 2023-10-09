North Queensland Register
Nebo prime and store sale sees larger than usual yarding

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated October 9 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 5:00pm
Brain Dawson From Brian Dawson auctions with a pen of Brangus weaner heifers on account of B and J Symonds, Nebo, that sold for 168ckg weighing 266kg to return $448. Picture supplied
After a couple of months without a sale due to low numbers, the Nebo Prime and Store Sale returned on Friday, October 6, with a bang to a larger than normal yarding of 830 head of cattle.

