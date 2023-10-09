After a couple of months without a sale due to low numbers, the Nebo Prime and Store Sale returned on Friday, October 6, with a bang to a larger than normal yarding of 830 head of cattle.
There was a 250 per cent increase in the yarding numbers between the last sale held on July 21 and the October sale, but unfortunately prices were back across all categories.
Steers weighing between 400 and 500kg sold to an average of 206c/kg, a drop of by 18 per cent from the July sale where they went for 252c/kg. Similarly, heifers between 300 and 400kg sold to an average of 166c/kg, a drop of 17pc from the July sale where they went for 200c/kg.
The best prices on the day saw steers between 320 and 400kg sell to average 221c/kg, with a maximum price of 232c/kg - the average back 14pc from 259c/kg in July.
Brian Dawson Auctions livestock agent and auctioneer Joel Dawson said the increased yarding numbers could be put down to some large lines offered by vendors, including Suttor Creek Pastoral who sold a line of 340 heifers and Fort Cooper who sold a line of 140 steers.
He said while feedlot and background buyers from north and south were there, prices reflected market prices across the state.
"There were buyers there to buy cattle and some good competition, but the market value and rates are just not there at the moment," he said.
Mr Dawson indicated while there could be some vendor hesitation to sell, it could be a risky to hold off.
"Even though the market is back a bit, they've [producers] still got to move cattle on, otherwise they could run out of feed and have too many mouths to feed," Mr Dawson said.
"They're probably better off selling the cattle now because in the next couple of months if we don't see the weather change, the market could very well ease even more."
He hoped for some widespread rain since feedlots and processing facilities were already running at capacity, risking an overflow effect coming into play.
The 830 head yarding consisted of 318 steers, 502 heifers, 6 cows, 3 cows and calves, and one bull.
Cattle was drawn from the local area, as well as Glenden, Collinsville, and Bowen.
Highlights on the day included T and K Begg, Collinsville, who sold number two heavy Brahman feeders steers for 216c/kg, weighing 457kg, to return $988/hd.
Fort Cooper, Nebo, sold 140 number two Santa cross steers selling up to 228c/kg, with the best pen returning $987/hd.
L and M Kister, Nebo, sold Brangus Weaner steers to return $859/hd.
GJ Barr and D Brown, sold Charbray weaner steers for 228c/kg, weighing 300kg, to return 684/hd.
Tolsworth Hay & Grazing, Nebo, sold Brangus weaner steers for 220c/kg, weighing 290kg on average to return $638/hh.
Suttor Creek Pastoral, Glenden, sold a line of 340 Brangus, Charbray and Brahman number two heifers topping at 166c/kg, weighing 370kg, to return $614/hd.
Braeside, Nebo, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 142c/kg, weighing 288kg to return $410/hd. They also offered a pen of Charbray heifers, which fetched 228c/kg, weighing 294kg on average, to return $670/hd.
GJ Barr and D Brown sold Charbray weaner heifers for 152c/kg, averaging 271kg, to return $412/hd.
B and J Symonds, Nebo, sold number three Brangus heifers for 168c/kg, weighing 266kg, to return $448/hd.
M Maddern, Nebo, sold Charbray weaner heifers for 150c/kg, weighing 256kg, to return $385/hd.
The next Nebo sale has been scheduled for November 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.