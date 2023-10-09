A competitive, local buying panel were on hand at the Innsifail store sale last Friday evening.
A total of 225 store cattle, up from 187 head in August, were yarded consisting of Brangus, Charolais, Droughtmaster, Senepol and Brahman cattle from the local area.
While prices were back around $200/hd on the sale six weeks ago, agents reported strong support for the offering from local buyers.
Among the highlights was a pen of heavy steers from CK Livestock, which made $760/hd averaging 390kg.
Tuan Stud Services presented Ultrablack steers at 312kg to return $640/hd.
A pen of four heifers from L Ogilvie averaged $690/hd at 317kg while two pens of heifers from Riverview Composites averaged $440/hd, weighing an average of 232kg.
Steers up to 200kg averaged $314/hd and peaked at $370/hd, those weighing 200-320kg averaged $453/hd and topped at $620/hd while the 320-400kg category averaged $676/hd and topped at $760/hd.
Steers over 400kg averaged $822/hd and topped at $870/hd.
In the heifers, those weighing up to 200kg averaged $286/hd and topped at $325/hd while the 200-320kg steers averaged $376/hd and topped at $690/hd. There were no heavier heifers.
Cows weighing 320-500kg averaged $606/hd and topped at $680/hd. Mickeys up to 350kg averaged $451/hd and topped at $600/hd.
There was one bull over 700kg that made $846/hd.
The next Innisfail sale takes place on November 17.
