The top price female at this year's Rockhampton Brangus Sale was sold by a first time vendor from Mount Ossa.
Conducted at CQLX, Gracemere the sale saw 116 commercial females formally kick off the two day sale on Sunday afternoon, setting an average of $883 per head.
Their registered female counterparts saw 54 lots out of the 63 offered sold, representing a clearance rate of 85 per cent, a top price of $20,000 and an average of $6268.
Last year's sale result saw 213 commercial females average $2520/hd, while 43 registered females topped at $45,000 and averaged $10,395.
Attracting the top price on the opening day was the $20,000 Murray View Miss Sage 236S15, which was offered by first time vendors, David and Heidi Campbell, Murray View Brangus stud, Mount Ossa.
The 20-month-old daughter of Alkoomie Three D 468P16 and out of Telpara Hills 8244P was pregnant tested in calf to Forest Hills Hammer Time.
Forest Hills Hammer Time was the top priced bull at the 2021 Forest Hills sale.
The Campbells offered and sold six heifers to average $14,333.
Ms Campbell said the family was very pleased with the sale result.
"This heifer has a bucket load of bone and substance, with a nice slick coat and great skin," she said.
"These heifers were coastal bred and we really wanted to offer these heifers to a broader range of buyers.
"Being first time vendors and considering the market conditions, we didn't know what to expect for our first sale.
"We're very pleased with the result and we would like to thank all the buyers of our females and under bidders.
"Without their support, this result wouldn't have happened."
The 582 kilogram polled female was knocked down to the Holzwart family of Bauhinia Park Brangus, Emerald.
The Campbell family also sold the second top price female, with the sale of 20-month-old Murray View Miss Shakira 392S4 for $16,000.
The daughter of Telpara Hills Gentleman's Jack sold to Swan Bay Brangus at East Coraki, NSW.
In the commercial section of the offering, a run of eight No.2 Brangus heifers, weighing 465 kilograms and offered by Beeblee Pastoral Co, sold to a top price of $1520 per head to Victorian buyers S and D Chapman.
A pen of seven Beeblee Pastoral Co No.2 heifers, weighing 452 kg, made $1140 per head to D and L Callander at Oakdale Pastoral.
Top of the Red Brangus was a pen of six No,3 heifers, offered by Burrumbush, which sold for $1200 per head to Bezuma Pastoral Company.
The pen averaged 337 kg.
Two semen packages of the Glenoyra Fair Dinkum 95 sire, offered by Miss S Fawcett of Lazy S Brangus Stud, Condamine, sold to a top of $1100.
The Rockhampton Brangus Sale continues on Monday, with 241 registered bulls (214 black and 27 red), 33 herd bulls (29 black and four red) set to go under the hammer from 9am.
