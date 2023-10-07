With the referendum set to be held on October 14, here is the information you need to vote in Mt Isa.
Voting in a referendum is compulsory for all eligible Australian citizens aged 18 and older must be enrolled and vote in referendums, just like in federal elections.
The 2023 referendum ballot paper will ask the following question:
A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?
Voters will be asked to clearly write "yes" or "no" in a single box on the ballot paper.
Early voting will be held at 89-93 Camooweal St, Mt Isa on the following dates:
On October 14 these are the locations that will have polling booths: Barkly State School, Cloncurry State School, Happy Valley State School, Healy State School, Julia Creek State School, Mt Isa Central State School, Spinifex State College and Sunset State School.
