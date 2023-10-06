North Queensland Register
Home/Cropping

Improved drones create buzz

Andrew Norris
By Andrew Norris
October 7 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jimmy O'Neill, Akron Australia chief executive officer, with the Agras T40 drone at Henty Machinery Field Days. Picture by Andrew Norris.
Jimmy O'Neill, Akron Australia chief executive officer, with the Agras T40 drone at Henty Machinery Field Days. Picture by Andrew Norris.

The pace at which drone technology is advancing is helping drive uptake as battery life and run times shift into viable territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Norris

Andrew Norris

Editor

Editor at The Land

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.