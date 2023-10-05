North Queensland Register
Mareeba recycling plant and biodegradable mulch at Bowen address plastic waste issue

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated October 6 2023 - 10:26am, first published 10:25am
Plastic rubbish generated by the agricultural industry. Picture supplied.
A recycling centre and biodegradable mulch are two of the way North Queenslanders are attacking the mountains of plastic waste being generated in the agricultural industry each year.

