A recycling centre and biodegradable mulch are two of the way North Queenslanders are attacking the mountains of plastic waste being generated in the agricultural industry each year.
An estimated 200,000 kilometres of plastic mulch film, the equivalent of circling the globe five times a year with plastic, is laid in Australia each year, and with most regions having limited or zero recycling options, most is being stockpiled, buried or set on fire.
One of those working to reduce the waste is Environplas Recycling, based at Mareeba, which is aiming to process 6000 tonnes of agricultural, commercial and consumer plastics a year, transforming it into plastic bags and clips to protect bananas.
Enviroplas recycling director Marc Jackson said he would employ 45 people across three shifts a day once the centre is fully operational.
He has a 30-year history in the banana industry and has worked overseas, where the circular economy is an important part of the banana growing process for countries supplying larger supermarket chains in the European Union.
"If developing nations can work with circular economies then we should also set an example in Australia," he said.
"I've consistently had questions from the growers buying my plastics about recycling, but it is very hard to justify the cost to set up a factory with the return on investment.
"I needed a grant to make the centre feasible as the operating costs with electricity, labour and transport are phenomenal."
Mr Jackson credits Regional Development Australia Tropical North's development of a business case for a regional plastics hub in assisting his application for a $1.08 million grant through the Queensland Recycling Modernisation Fund.
"I have a trial underway with three large banana farms and they are paying for their plastics to be taken away for recycling," he said.
"I'm gobsmacked by how much plastic I pick up, with about 600kg per farm per week compacted ready for the arrival of the recycling equipment.
"I have been working with the growers to train their staff to sort the plastics into different polymer groups and they are noticing that cleaning their shed at the end of the week is a much simpler process without plastic lying around all over the place.
"My aim is to manufacture plastic bags and other items required for the banana industry on site and will introduce traceability, where each farm can have their plastics recycled into products with their specifications."
Up until now plastic waste from the far north either ended up in landfill or was freighted to Brisbane and recycled products then transported back to the region.
"The recycling funding offered by the Queensland government presented an opportunity for RDA Tropical North to put forward a business case that would help local projects provide the data necessary to successfully apply," CEO Sonja Johnson said
"Enviroplas Recycling was one of five far northern projects to receive some $1.7 million in grants through the Queensland recycling modernisation funds, through the federal government's Recycling Modernisation Fund.
"RDA Tropical North continues to assist Enviroplas Recycling by keeping the business connected with relevant agencies to assist with expanding its potential for regional development."
The tyranny of distance that makes recycling difficult meant that another Australian company tackled the problem a different way, making a biodegradable agricultural mulch film called BioAgri.
It's produced by BioBag World Australia and one of its advocates and users is North Queensland certified organic grower Jess Volker.
She says the long term impact degrading plastic mulch will have on soil health, and the risk of micro plastics transferring through food chains and into the food supply were key reasons to act.
"Just take a drive around and through our Bowen growing area, and you can see mounds and mounds of single-use plastic film stored on farms,'' the organic tomato, eggplant and mango grower said.
"If we have flooding here, which is of course a reality, that plastic quickly finds its way into our waterways, and then out to sea and onto the reef. The environmental damage can be catastrophic.
"But the potential environmental damage plastic films can cause on our own farms is just as concerning. We will never get rid of the micro plastics that are in our soils already.
"That's why I am just absolutely in love with the BioAgri mulch film. I'm able to turn it into the soil without any concerns about it affecting the soil,'' she said.
Ms Volker has used BioAgri film for the past four growing seasons and said in terms of pricing, it was comparable with conventional oxe-degradable plastics, particularly when taking into account the cost of dumping plastic wraps.
"I would pay the cost in any regard. I believe in the product. I don't believe in single use plastics," she said.
BioAgri mulch film is made from Mater-bi, a bioplastic raw material that breaks down entirely.
BioBag World director Scott Morton sees the biodegradable agricultural mulch film as a game changer.
"Put into context, Australia disposes of more than 40,000 tonnes of plastic mulch film each year - that is being sent to landfill," he said.
"It's hard to think about how many additional tonnes are also being buried or stockpiled, negatively affecting soil quality and what we consume from those properties.
"Farmers and growers can can help make a difference to our bio economy by researching alternative products for both farming and use at home.
"A little investment of time can make a big difference to our soil quality, food and water quality, and help us to make better use of our organic waste."
