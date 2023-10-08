Prairie local helping next gen on land ownership journey

The journey to acquiring land ownership is certainly not without its challenges.
One Prairie local however is aiming to change the narrative for the next generation.
Sam Fryer is the founder and host of the increasingly popular rural podcast A Place to Call Home, a resource he said that was created to help the next generation on their agriculture land ownership journey.
"The podcast shares the stories of passionate everyday legends who are just starting, well on their way or have achieved their dream, of finding a place to call home," he said.
"The podcast also aims to share insights and ideas from industry leaders that could help the next generation on their journey."
No stranger to property life himself, Sam experienced what many rural youngsters will inevitably face - succession planning within his own family unit.
"Succession is a constant transition," Sam said.
"We went through that process formally and are still working on it to this day."
Opting to build a life outside of the family business with his own family, Sam currently works fulltime as the regional area manager for QRIDA, whilst sitting on the board for the Southern Gulf NRM and the AgForce Young Producers' Council.
He also recently upskilled his toolkit completing an online Bachelor of Agribusiness degree.
"I am passionate about business and I really enjoy delving into that side of things," Sam said.
Based at Ellington Station and agisting country in Richmond, the young producer said his own land ownership journey sparked the idea to get behind the mic.
"My wife and I didn't have the scale to go buy country," Sam said.
"We had to build something to be able to come back in and help the succession process.
"Why I started the podcast is because we were at this transition point where I was asking a lot of people how they did it.
"A friend of mine said, why don't I start recording this and do a podcast?"
A Place to Call Home launched in February and has welcomed guests from across industry - from first generation beef producers, small business owners, a veterinarian and agribusiness experts.
Self taught, Sam began from scratch within the four walls of his home office.
The podcast recently reached its season two milestone and has welcomed listeners from across the country and overseas.
Episode downloads have surpassed the 16,000 mark, and along with the continual growth, the podcast has welcomed sponsors onboard too.
With purpose and passion at the forefront, Sam said the core focus of the podcast would remain around the topic of land ownership and how people can achieve their goal.
"I wanted to look at it a bit differently, because I knew for us, to make this work at home, I had to do it differently to what I've seen around everywhere else because we don't have that scale, because we didn't have that cash flow and we didn't have that equity," he said.
"Hence why I've done things a lot differently and why I am probably a bit of a black sheep in the area, but we've had to do something differently to make that work.
"The podcast fits in well, because everyone I talk to, every one of those stories is totally different on how they've achieved land ownership.
"I'm only just scratching the surface on the succession topic, but that's probably what I'm going to do a bit more of a deep dive into next year."
With no sign of slowing down, Sam said the conversation has only just begun with season three planning in the works.
