The Perkins Street Housing Development was identified as a key driver in attracting and retaining new families to the region. These nine new 'country-style executive homes' are designed to tackle two big challenges for the community: population attraction and retention, and the availability of high-quality housing. Stage 2 of the project is underway, with construction beginning on-site in late August. It is expected the $7.44m project will be delivered by April 2024, and Council is confident long-term "leases off the plan" will be secured before the year is out.