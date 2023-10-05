North Queensland Register
Home/News

Cloncurry Shire Council is taking action to improve access to and availability of suitable housing in Cloncurry

October 5 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The project includes the construction of nine new houses in Perkins Street, Cloncurry. Photo supplied.
The project includes the construction of nine new houses in Perkins Street, Cloncurry. Photo supplied.

Housing availability and suitability is a hot topic across the country at the moment, with Cloncurry Shire looking to combat the housing crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.