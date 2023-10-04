North Queensland Register
Family affair at Muttaburra as Dallas takes the ladies draft

Helen Walker
Helen Walker
Updated October 4 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 12:00pm
Dallas Daley riding her granddaughter's Bushranger won the Muttaburra Ladies Draft, while her daughter Jaye Hall riding Hall's Eltorrio,was placed second. Picture supplied.
There wasn't a dry eye at the Muttaburra Campdraft last weekend when Dallas Daley was in a run-off in the ladies draft against her daughter Jaye Hall and claimed overall victory.

