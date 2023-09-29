North Queensland Register
Home/News

Working cattle dog trained by a woman takes top prize

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
September 29 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Connolly and her champion dog, King. Picture: Judith Maizey
Sam Connolly and her champion dog, King. Picture: Judith Maizey

For the first time, a woman has trained the champion working cattle dog in Queensland and Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.