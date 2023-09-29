North Queensland Register
Home/News

Rockhampton State High shows off Aquaculture facility with Fitzroy Food Bowl in mind

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
September 29 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rockhampton State High School's head of agriculture, materials and technology Lachlan Wells and Science and aquaculture teacher Collis Holloway. Picture: Ellouise Bailey
Rockhampton State High School's head of agriculture, materials and technology Lachlan Wells and Science and aquaculture teacher Collis Holloway. Picture: Ellouise Bailey

Rockhampton State High School has opened a state-of-the-art aquaculture facilitate to prepare students for the region's budding aquaculture hub and Fitzroy Food Bowl.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.