Rockhampton State High School has opened a state-of-the-art aquaculture facilitate to prepare students for the region's budding aquaculture hub and Fitzroy Food Bowl.
Science and aquaculture teacher Collis Holloway advocated for the aquaculture facility, which was successful in securing $5 million in funding, with $1 million alone for technology and equipment.
"There is no other facility built to a commercial standard in a school, and it has some of best technology in the world, some of the tech hasn't even landed in Australia yet," he said.
The facility functions via on a recirculated aquaculture system, being fully enclosed and recycling its own water, and has a complete back up system in the case of a power outage.
The school runs a subject called aquatic practices, a subject which had grown in popularity, starting out with around 15 senior students to now catering for over 70.
Students will learn about collecting data, grading, feeding, and using an the system. Eventually, Barramundi grown in the facility will be released in the Fitzroy where data will be tracked on growth and survival rates.
By 2025 the school would like to offer students a certificate II in aquaculture with TAFE Queensland, at their Whitsundays Campus in Cannonvale, in liaison with a local aquaculture producer.
Following that would be the launch for ATAR subjects focused on collecting, collating, and presenting data.
Mr Holloway said the school was helping to prepare students for the region's push for "agrifood development".
Rockhampton Region Mayor Tony Williams said the region was wall placed to see significant growth to the agricultural and aquaculture industries in the coming years as it pushed to create the 'Fitzroy Food Bowl'.
The Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries has been working with the council to grow the aquaculture through development initiatives and investment drives.
DAF said any substantial growth in seafood production would need to be driven by aquaculture, considering it one of the fastest growing primary industry sectors in the state.
Advance Rockhampton, part of the local council, said the region was well placed due to its abundance of fish species natural to the Fitzroy, consistent subtropical climate, proximity to an airport, and willingness to support investment needs, such as cold storage freight.
A large area in Bajool and smaller area in Marmor have been identified for aquaculture development, with Advance Rockhampton indicating landholders had expressed interest in potential join ventures.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.