As regional Queensland drought resilience plans begin to roll in, central west residents are being asked to take part in an online survey to provide ideas and actions to inform that area's plan.
State and federal agriculture ministers Mark Furner and Murray Watt announced the completion of the first five regions - Fitzroy and Capricornia, Darling Downs, Burdekin and Charters Towers, Torres Strait and Cape York and South West Queensland - at the national drought forum in Rockhampton this week.
They said the plans were making sure Queenslanders were as ready as possible for the next drought, and to adapt to climate change.
Each region will be supported with a grant of up to $300,000 to help kick-start implementation of priority actions identified in their plans, and will also be able to access up to $150,000 for an implementation officer.
The Regional Drought Resilience Planning Program has been funded through the Future Drought Fund, by federal and Queensland governments.
Mr Watt said each region was unique and so each drought plan would be too.
"Each community can come together to share their experience and knowledge to build a plan with locally tailored actions to prepare for future droughts," he said.
The project in the central west is being managed by Central Queensland University and the Remote Area Planning and Development Board, with consultations across the region being undertaken by local coordinator Rachael Webster and facilitator Gerry Roberts.
Ms Webster said the plans reflected a positive change to a proactive, preparation approach to drought investment with a focus on ideas and action ready for implementation or funding, specific to the region.
"The online survey is a great way we can reach across our large, dispersed, and busy region," Ms Webster said. It's open until September 30.
Regional drought resilience planning is rolling out nationally under the Future Drought Fund.
The Goondiwindi Regional Council held free workshops at Texas and Talwood this month to support primary producers to enhance their drought-resilience and learn about the state government's drought assistance program.
Its Drought Preparedness Grants offer primary producers up to $50,000 as a co-contribution grant to assist them to undertake drought preparedness infrastructure activities on their property, but to be eligible, farmers need a Farm Business Resilience Plan.
That serves as a guide to identify opportunities for business improvement and the development of effective strategies to manage risks.
By making informed decisions regarding business risks and their potential effects on production, sustainability, natural resources, and profitability, farmers can chart a path towards greater resilience and success.
Infrastructure activities can include capital improvements such as installing new water infrastructure - bores, pipes, tanks - or fodder and grain storage and feeding out equipment.
Low and no interest loans can also be accessed by eligible primary producers for drought preparedness, in-drought support, and recovery from drought.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.