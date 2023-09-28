Mixed yarding at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 166c and averaged 122c, and those over 500kg topped at 162c to average 150c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 144c and averaged 120c. Cows under 400kg made 132c and averaged 85c, while cows over 400kg reached 154c, averaging 138c. Bulls over 450kg reached 190c to average 135c.

