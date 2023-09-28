Mixed yarding at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1315 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 1066 prime cattle and 249 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 206 bullocks, 36 heifers, 517 cows and 307 bulls. Store cattle consisted of 118 steers, 131 heifers and seven cows and calves.
Cattle comprised a mixed yarding with a few select pens of better condition cows and ox with all prime categories selling to a subdued buying panel.
The yarding was drawn from Burketown, Mt Isa, Hughenden, Mt Garnet, as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 15c/kg easier, heifers were 20c easier, cows were 20c easier, and bulls were 40c easier on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 166c and averaged 122c, and those over 500kg topped at 162c to average 150c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 144c and averaged 120c. Cows under 400kg made 132c and averaged 85c, while cows over 400kg reached 154c, averaging 138c. Bulls over 450kg reached 190c to average 135c.
Bullocks topped at 154c, sold on a/c GCW and PG Little, to weigh at 727kg to return $1120/hd.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c AJ and MA Spurdle, sold for 138c, weighing 460kg to return $635/hd.
Best trade feeder steers sold for 166c on ac/ EJT and KL Camp, weighing 412kg to return $684/hd.
The top pen of cows was sold by GCW and PG Little for 154c, weighing 549kg to return $845/hd.
Bulls sold on a/c Winsper Family Trust topped at 190c and weighed 745kg to return $1415/hd.
Store cattle consisted of a few standout pens of better weaners that met local demand, but the majority of the yard sold to limited competition as they were of mixed and lesser quality.
Steers under 200kg reached 226c to average 226c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 196c, averaging 170c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 204c and averaged 178c and steers over 400kg sold to 184c to average 184c. Mickeys under 450kg sold to 230c, averaging 127c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 160c and averaged 141c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 172c, averaging 146c, heifers 320 - 370kg made 116c to average 109c.
A pen of 19 steers a/c Arrow B Contracting made 226c and weighed 187kg, returning $423/hd.
A pen of 11 steers a/c B and C Callcott made 204c and weighed 337kg, returning $687/hd.
A good pen of four mickeys a/c Lennox family made 180c, weighing 283kg and returning $509/hd.
A pen of four heifers a/c G and E Burstow made 160c, weighing 187kg to return $300/hd.
