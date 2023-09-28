North Queensland Register
Mickeys sell to 230c, average 127c at Charters Towers

Updated September 28 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 12:00pm
Mixed yarding at Charters Towers
Mixed yarding at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1315 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 1066 prime cattle and 249 store cattle.

