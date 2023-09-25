Strong competition at Sarina

The Sarina combined agents prime and store sale on Friday saw a total yarding of 270 head comprising 14 cows, four cows and calves, 24 PTIC females, 117 steers, 105 heifers and three bulls/micks.
There was a good quality yarding of weaner steers which sold firm to the previous sale.
The advertised PTIC heifers sold to strong competition from local graziers.
Agents said Sarina sale prices sold very firm compared to other selling centres.
Cows averaged $858 and to $1270. Bulls/micks averaged $593 and sold to $860. Steers averaged $417 and sold to $630.
Heifers averaged $482 and sold to $1200. PTIC heifers sold to $1200.
G Boto, Nebo, sold Brangus PTIC cows for $900.
Braeside 1, Nebo, sold Droughtmaster cows to $860.
R Townsend, Koumala, offered a good run of Droughtmaster weaner steers selling to $570.
P Deguara, Deveraux Creek, sold light Brangus heifers making $420.
R Bradshaw, Gargett, sold Brangus weaner steers for $480.
D and A Lamb, Calen, sold heavy cows for $1270.
S McCall, Mirani, sold Quality Angus weaner steers for $600.
M Keir, Sarina, sold light Limbra weaner steers for $470.
Cattalyst Grazing, Blue Mountain, sold a run of PTIC heifers making up to $1200.
The next Sarina sale is on October 13.
