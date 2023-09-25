North Queensland Register
Strong competition for PTIC heifers at Sarina

September 26 2023 - 8:30am
Strong competition at Sarina
The Sarina combined agents prime and store sale on Friday saw a total yarding of 270 head comprising 14 cows, four cows and calves, 24 PTIC females, 117 steers, 105 heifers and three bulls/micks.

