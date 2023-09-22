North Queensland Register
Small business starters in Doomadgee given a hand

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
September 22 2023 - 4:09pm
Attendees at the small business training event. Picture supplied.
A 'Paving Our Way' Small Business Event in Doomadgee has wrapped up after three days of workshops and events to support locals looking to start a small business.

