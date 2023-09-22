A 'Paving Our Way' Small Business Event in Doomadgee has wrapped up after three days of workshops and events to support locals looking to start a small business.
Delivered in collaboration with the Doomadgee Aboriginal Shire Council, Goonawoona Jungai Limited, and the Gulf Regional Economic Aboriginal Trust, it was decribed as "a real eye opener".
It gave small business operators the chance to consider potential opportunities to meet community needs as well as their own individual aspirations, providing a broad range of information about small business options, licencing requirements, tax obligations as well as grants and programs available that support small businesses.
Employment and Small Business Minister Di Farmer said it had been fantastic to promote small business as a pathway to employment to support community and economic development within the Doomadgee community.
"The Queensland government's workforce recognises the need for local solutions and supporting local people to create more diverse and sustainable businesses, which will support employment and workforce participation," she said.
"In addition, through the Paving the Way - First Nations Training Strategy, we are focused on providing targeted and culturally appropriate mentoring.
"The Doomadgee Small Business Event delivers on those commitments and I am hopeful we see more small business being established in the community in the near future."
This week's event was delivered by the Department of Youth Justice, Small Business, Employment and Training; and TAFE One Business representatives.
According to Doomadgee Aboriginal Shire Council CEO Troy Fraser, the event had been a real eye opener for people who may have been slightly hesitant about small business opportunities.
"Small business provides a great pathway for people to explore and consider," he said. "Doomadgee Aboriginal Shire Council supports economic development in the community for the community and creating a small business is a fantastic way to do that."
Government Champion for Doomadgee Bob Gee said he was privileged to support people in community to determine their own path to success through pragmatic and practical initiatives such as the one just held.
"It has helped the Doomadgee community to identify viable options for business ownership, support future workforce opportunities, strengthen community capability and increase economic opportunities," he said.
"Doomadgee residents can access the same opportunities as their fellow Queenslanders to realise their dreams of owning their businesses that cater to community needs and potentially employing their own people.
"It has been a great chance for Doomadgee residents to consider how they can pave their own way."
