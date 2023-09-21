A Conondale Droughtmaster breeder has gone to extra lengths to prove his bull's desirable homozygous polled trait by designing a two piece brand which highlights the animal's horn status to prospective buyers.
Ianbrae Droughtmaster stud principal Paul and his wife Patricia Mackay have been breeding polled cattle since the 1980s.
Their cattle at home feature the three piece brand, EGM, which is Paul's mother's initials.
Mr Mackay said he found inspiration in making the PP brand, after reading about the government's proposed brand removal in Queensland Country Life earlier this year.
"When the PP brand came up, I put it to my wife that we'd go with a symbol brand with her name and my name Paul and Patricia," Mr Mackay said.
"So I got past my wife, by telling it was for her, and it was actually to have the PP brand to indicate to buyers, that the bulls are homozygous polled."
He registered the brand six months ago.
The decision has since paid off, with the stud selling one of their bulls, Ianbrae Lilo at last week's Droughtmaster National Bull Sale for $24,000 to Munda Reds Droughtmaster Stud, Western Australia.
"The PP brand provides ease for the buyers, allowing them just to have a look at an animal in their own time and know that animal is PP without going to a supplementary sheet," Mr Mackay said.
