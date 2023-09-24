The cameras are rolling for a new station-themed Netflix series to be filmed in the NT and South Australia.
Filming has begun in Darwin and Adelaide for the six-part neo western drama tentatively titled 'Desert King' about power, family, land and legacy.
Directed by Greg McLean of Wolf Creek fame, Desert King tells the fictional story of the worlds largest cattle station being left without a clear successor, with generational clashes threatening to tear the Lawson family apart, with rival cattle barons, desert gangsters, Indigenous elders and billionaire miners looking to capitalise on the decline.
It has an impressive pedigree behind it with SA producers Paul Ranford, who was behind Stateless and the True History of the Kelly Gang, and creator Tim Lee, who was behind ABC miniseries Mystery Road and Stan series Bump, and Ben Davies, who was behind Bondi Rescue and Outback Ringer.
Mr Davies is also the executive producer with Ian Collie (The Twelve, Jack Irish, Colin from Accounts) who both said they are excited to head into the remote outback with a creative team to do justice to the rarely-seen world, characters and stories of the Top End, where timeless meets modern and where a landscape is life and livelihood.
The series has been supported by the NT government's Production Attraction Incentive Program and funding from the South Australian Film Corporation through the Screen Production Fund.
SA Arts Minister Andrea Michaels said the series would provide many employment opportunities, with 240 South Australians across crew and cast to be employed.
"The six-part series is not only being filmed in SA, but post-production work will be taking place here too, creating even more jobs for our talented screen sector," she said.
"Attracting major international streaming platforms like Netflix to SA speaks volumes about the remarkable skill and creativity of our Adelaide Studios."
SAFC chief executive officer Kate Croser said the filming of 'Desert King' in SA and NT would provide the perfect combination.
"This major new series is the latest exciting example of the fruitful screen production alliance that exists between SA and the NT, " she said.
Screen Territory director Jeanine Hughes said the series was ideally suited for the NT.
"This is an ambitious Netflix series which could not have been made anywhere else but in the Territory," she said.
"It captures the vastness, beauty and scale of the territory, which is going to give this project an unparalleled sense of authenticity, aesthetic and audience appeal.
"This is the largest series ever to be filmed in the NT and Screen Territory is delighted to have contributed production finance through its Production Attraction Incentive Program to assist in bringing Desert King to the NT where it belongs."
Australia and New Zealand Netflix director of content Que Minh Luu said she was excited to shoot the Australian Premium series in SA and the NT.
"We're excited to be shooting our next premium Australian series in the Northern Territory for the first time, where this epic family drama is set, and at the world class production facilities in South Australia," she said.
"We're working with some of Australia's leading creators and crew to bring to life a version of this country we're proud to show to our members both here at home and around the world."
