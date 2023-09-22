Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 170c and averaged 135c, and those over 500kg topped at 198c to average 174c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 172c and averaged 160c. Cows under 400kg made 175c and averaged 105c, while cows over 400kg reached 182c, averaging 168c. Bulls under 450kg made 189c and averaged 145c, while bulls over 450kg reached 254c to average 189c.