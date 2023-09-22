A larger number of cattle were offloaded into Charters Towers on Wednesday with 2232 head consisting of 1196 prime cattle and 1036 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 430 bullocks, 75 heifers, 436 cows and 255 bulls, while the store section consisted of 300 steers, 178 mickeys, 549 heifers and nine cows and calves.
Cattle comprised a good line of well finished meatworks ox, isolated pens of prime heifers and a better yarding of cows than those offered last week.
A larger offering of bulls was made up predominantly of plain cleanskin types.
The yarding was drawn from Burketown, Mount Isa, Normanton, Georgetown, Mt Garnet, Hughenden, Prairie, Homestead, Ingham as well as local and coastal areas.
Charters Towers Nutrien Ag Solutions branch manager and livestock account manager Brent Williams said the meatworks job did slip compared to previous weeks.
"...with competition still remaining firm on the really well-finished cattle, but the secondary store type cattle are still taking a hit," he said.
"A couple of better runs of heifers were yarded which were certainly met with firm competition."
Bullocks were quoted 15c easier, heifers were 10c easier, cows were firm, and bulls were 20c easier on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 170c and averaged 135c, and those over 500kg topped at 198c to average 174c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 172c and averaged 160c. Cows under 400kg made 175c and averaged 105c, while cows over 400kg reached 182c, averaging 168c. Bulls under 450kg made 189c and averaged 145c, while bulls over 450kg reached 254c to average 189c.
Bullocks topped at 198c for 16 Brahman ox sold on a/c Fernlea Farming, Fernlea, Brandon, that weighed 602kg to return $1192/hd.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on account of Lawnhill Riversleigh Pastoral Co, Lawn Hill, Mount Isa, that sold for 172c, and weighed 384kg to return $660/hd.
The top pen of cows was sold by account of DG and JE Cairns, Rokeby, Hughenden, for 182c, weighing 568kg to return $1034/hd.
Bulls sold on account of LW and DR Schneider, Maidavale, Mingela, topped at 254c and weighed 540kg, to return $1372/hd.
Store cattle were made up of smaller lines of good quality store steers and several lines of mixed mickeys.
Two lines of good quality Brahman heifers sold to a dearer trend, however bits and pieces continue to struggle.
Steers under 200kg reached 248c to average 208c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 248c, averaging 200c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 208c and averaged 190c and steers over 400kg sold to 208c to average 201c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 220c, averaging 158c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 190c and averaged 130c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 188c, averaging 152c, heifers 320 - 370kg made 182c to average 177c.
A pen of 20 steers from Simpson Enterprises, Carnes, Georgetown, made 248c and weighed 207kg, returning an average of $513/hd.
A good pen of seven number two heifers from GA and WL Collins, Cotonvale, Prairie, made 182c, weighed 391kg, returning $713/hd.
A good pen of 23 number three heifers on account of LP Farming and Grazing, Leighstone, Ingham, made 188c, weighed 236kg returning $443/hd.
Nine cows and calves sold by various vendors ranged from $400 to $700/unit.
