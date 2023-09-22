North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Bullocks top at 198c, return $1192/hd at Charters Towers

September 22 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg and Wendy Collins heifers sold 113 heifers averaged 172c/kg for 349kg to run $604 per head.
Greg and Wendy Collins heifers sold 113 heifers averaged 172c/kg for 349kg to run $604 per head.

A larger number of cattle were offloaded into Charters Towers on Wednesday with 2232 head consisting of 1196 prime cattle and 1036 store cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.