Yellow crazy ants eradicated from sites near Cairns

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
September 20 2023 - 4:00pm
Yellow crazy ants have been eradicated from two sites south of Cairns. Photo supplied.
The eradication of yellow crazy ants from two sites totalling 48 hectares south of Cairns, is now complete.

