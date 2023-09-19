English rowing colours rubbed shoulders with Canberra and Cunnamulla oarsmen and women when the second Australian Head of the Outback regatta took place at Barcaldine and Longreach on the weekend.
Initiated in 2022, over 20 rowing clubs from across Australia, making up 11 VIIIs, took part in the two-day regatta that included both sprints and a longer Head of the River-style race.
They included Sydney clubs North Shore and Mosman, which joined returning clubs from Townsville, Rockhampton and Brisbane.
Barcaldine's representative on the Outback Rowing committee, David Counsell said several rowers who have moved away from traditional rowing clubs and waterways to regional Australia were able to compete, thanks to a program that incorporated orphan nominations.
"We know there are many individual rowers scattered across inland Australia, so we planned a program to include an orphan nomination option," he said. "This allowed us to slot several individual country rowers into composite crews so all could get a row."
That meant rowers representing Canberra and Cunnamulla took part, along with an English rower sporting Burton Leander club colours, all the way from Derbyshire, England
Cloncurry's Sarah Scobie stroked a composite ladies VIII for several races in Barcaldine.
"It's been ages since I have rowed competitively, so to be able to get into a fast VIII and compete on Barcy's Rec Park....I thought my rowing days might be over but I am getting on the ergo now, staying fit and will be here next year," she said.
The regatta program in Barcaldine focused on sprint racing over distances of 750m with handicapped starts based on time trials to ensure all crews had an equal chance of a win.
This made for great viewing on the deck of the Barcaldine Rec Park clubhouse, with many races featuring canvas and bow ball finishes as crews went stroke for stroke to the line.
It also gave many competitors from regattas in days gone by the chance to catch up between races.
Longreach local George Milson was part of the Tablelands JCU Townsville composite VIII that won Barcaldine's Outback Gift, rowing in four seat.
George was a member of this year's TSS 1st VIII, the crew that was controversially beaten by a bow ball by BBC at this year's GPS Head of the River.
Racing moved to the Thomson River on Sunday morning where the 7km Head of the Outback was held.
With a running start, crews rowed up stream for 3.5km to turn at the spectators ferry and sprint for home.
All crews were separated at the start by 30 seconds with the slower crews leading the pack away.
The usual rules of slower boats yielding to faster crews led to some exciting sprint rowing during the race and some clever steering by coxswains gave their crews the advantage.
Controversy surrounded placings with several crews clashing oars on the turn.
Clever rowing by the Outback RC saw its crew swing inside the Grammarian Old Boys crew at the turn, pushing the Grammarians wide.
Race official Greg Smith reported no harm done and all egos intact following completion of the race.
It was eventually won by the Viking Rowing Club VIII with Barcaldine local David Counsell in seven seat.
