How to get your home summer-ready: A guide for rural Queenslanders

If you've been counting down the days until you can host pool parties, outdoor barbecues and cute backyard picnics, you're not alone.
Summer is just around the corner, and for rural Queenslanders, that means it's time to prepare your home for the scorching heat and endless sunshine that marks the season.
Rural residents face unique challenges in getting their homes ready for summer.
From managing larger properties to dealing with the harsh Australian climate, there's seriously a lot to consider.
Fortunately, we're here to help.
In this article, we'll walk you through the essential steps to make your home the perfect summer oasis for friends and family to enjoy. So, what are you waiting for? Read on to find out more.
When the temperature starts to soar, there's no better place to be than outdoors.
Like most rural Queensland homeowners, you probably have a large outdoor space that is just waiting to be enjoyed during the summer months.
Whether it's your backyard, garden, or a cosy patio, these spaces serve as the perfect backdrop to host friends, family, and guests over for memorable gatherings and relaxation.
However, before you send those invites out, it's important that you secure your outdoor paradise.
This includes taking measures to ensure the safety of everyone enjoying your amazing outdoor spaces.
One crucial aspect to consider is the installation of appropriate pool fencing, if you have a swimming pool.
When it comes to pool fencing in Brisbane and the Queensland hinterlands, it's important to ensure that your fencing complies with local regulations to prevent accidents and provide peace of mind for both you and your guests.
Work with a local pool fencing supplier or seek quality fencing supplies online to ensure that you're installing the most sturdy and reliable fencing solutions in your backyard.
Alongside this, you'll also want to take some time to consider the overall safety of your outdoor areas by inspecting and repairing any potential hazards that may have been neglected over the winter months.
Check for loose steps, unstable railings, or uneven pathways that could lead to trips and falls.
By addressing these safety concerns, you can create a worry-free environment for your guests to savour the joys of summer in rural Queensland.
If you've ever been unlucky enough to experience sunburn, you'll know that it's certainly not a good time.
The last thing you want is for you or your guests to deal with the painful consequences of overexposure to the scorching Queensland sun, so investing in outdoor shade is a great way to keep everyone cool and comfy.
For starters, consider installing pergolas, shade sails, or large umbrellas over key areas of your outdoor space.
This includes outdoor dining areas, lounge spots, and any recreational spaces where you and your guests will spend a significant amount of time.
These shading options not only shield everyone from the harsh UV rays, but can also enhance the overall aesthetic appeal of your outdoor setting.
As rural Queenslanders, our landscapes are an essential part of our homes, providing beauty, shade, and a connection to nature.
However, if like most people, you've neglected your garden and lawn over the winter season, don't worry; there's still time to revitalise your outdoor spaces for the upcoming summer months.
Here is a step by step guide on restoring your garden and lawn to their vibrant glory:
The first step to revitalising your green spaces is to clean it up.
This means trimming overgrown shrubs, clearing away fallen leaves, debris, weeds, and dead plants that may have accumulated over the winter months.
Not only will this instantly transform your garden, but it will also help to reduce the risk of bushfires.
If you're looking to incorporate some new plants into your garden this summer season, we recommend opting for drought-tolerant natives.
Not only do these plants look amazing, but they also ensure that you don't have to spend too much time watering, allowing you to enjoy a stunning and low-maintenance garden all summer long.
When it comes to keeping your lawns a gorgeous green all throughout summer, an irrigation system will be your best friend.
We recommend investing in an automated irrigation system with timers or a smart irrigation controller.
These systems can help you optimise watering schedules based on your lawn's specific needs so that you don't have to deal with that oh-so-common 'fried grass' look during the warmer months.
Lastly, don't let all your hard work go to waste. Remember to perform regular maintenance tasks such as weeding, trimming, and deadheading flowers. Consistent care will keep your garden looking its best throughout the summer season.
As a rural Queenslander, we don't have to tell you about the bushfire risk that intensifies during the scorching summer months.
Bushfires are incredibly devastating, and the last thing you want is to find yourself unprepared when facing this natural threat. As mentioned above, a great starting point to ensure that you prioritise safety is to clear any dead plants and debris in and around your home. But don't stop there.
Another way to prepare yourself is to install fire-resistant roofing materials such as metal or concrete that can withstand high temperatures and flying embers, preventing the rapid spread of flames in the event of a bushfire.
Lastly, stay informed about local fire warnings and follow the advice of authorities to keep your home and loved ones safe.
Always have an emergency plan in place, along with a well-stocked emergency kit that contains hoses, pumps and fire blankets.By taking these precautions, you can minimise the risk to your property and ensure that you're prepared for the unexpected.
Unlike many other parts of Australia, cooling systems are an absolute must-have in any Queensland home.
Indeed, nothing beats the comfort of stepping into an icy cool and refreshing home after braving the scorching heat and humidity of a Queensland summer day. If you can't remember the last time you upgraded or serviced your cooling systems, now is the perfect time to ensure they are in peak working condition.
Start by cleaning, washing or replacing filters in AC units to improve their efficiency. This is also a great time to schedule a professional HVAC maintenance check to ensure all components are functioning optimally.
The last thing you want is for your AC to fail when temperatures hit 45 degrees, leaving you sweltering in the intense heat and discomfort. Ouch.
Alternatively, if your current HVAC system is looking worse for wear, you just may want to consider investing in a newer and more technologically advanced cooling solution.
Upgrading to a newer model can not only provide enhanced performance but also save you money due to better energy efficiency, making it a smart choice for both your comfort and your budget.
Any seasoned Queenslander will know that summer brings a surge in insect and pest activity, to the dismay of many. Fortunately, keeping your humble abode comfy and pest free is relatively simple and inexpensive. Start by inspecting and sealing any gaps or cracks in doors, windows, and walls.
This will ensure that there are zero entry points for uninvited guests.
Some best practices also include keeping food stored in air-tight containers, promptly cleaning up crumbs/messes/spills, and regularly emptying your rubbish bin.
To keep the mozzies and flies away when you're lounging outdoors, consider placing citronella candles or mosquito-repelling torches strategically around your outdoor spaces.
By taking these precautions, you can enjoy your summer without the nuisance of unwanted critters.
Top Tip: If you are dealing with an existing pest infestation, it's always a good idea to get intouch with professional pest control services. They have the expertise, tools, and treatments to effectively eliminate pests and prevent future infestations, ensuring your home remains a haven of peace and comfort throughout the summer and beyond.
Last but not least, amidst the frenzy of getting your home summer-ready, don't forget to stock up on some sunny season essentials.
Before the heatwave hits, make sure you're well-prepared by stocking your pantry with a variety of summer-friendly snacks like fresh fruits, veggies, and refreshing beverages.
The last thing you want is to have to slave over a hot stove or oven on a scorcher of a day, so having lots of ready-to-eat goodies is key.
You should also ensure that you have a well stocked first-aid kit for treating minor injuries and ailments.
It's a handy resource for addressing common summer-related issues like insect bites, minor cuts, or sunburn.
Additionally, don't forget to include a high SPF sunscreen in your first-aid kit to shield your skin from the intense Queensland sun.
And there you have it - everything you need to turn your home into the ultimate summer-ready haven.
With proper preparation, your home will be ready to embrace the scorching heat, endless sunshine, and the joyous gatherings that come with a Queensland summer.
So, gear up, stay cool, and make the most of this spectacular season in the Sunshine State!
