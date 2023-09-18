The Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland has welcomed news of a $1m Rural Fire Service Innovation Fund, which it says formalises work rural brigades were already doing.
News of the fund was released to coincide with Yellow Ribbon Day and will help develop new ways of delivering rural firefighting services to Queensland communities.
Fire and Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan said that ensuring rural brigades had access to the best equipment available was a priority.
"This innovation fund will enable new solutions and technologies to be tested for operational effectiveness, in consultation with volunteers on the front line," he said. "In addition, the increase in staffing will improve service training delivery across multiple areas."
The state government has approved funding for 114 additional RFS positions.
RFBAQ president Ian Pike said they'd been been supporting innovation for equipment and processes in support of rural fire brigades for many years, in partnership with others.
"This $1 million innovation fund from the state government will accelerate the opportunities for better services and better equipment, and we thank the Premier for this investment," he said.
RFBAQ CEO Justin Choveaux said it was an acknowledgement that things needed to be done better.
"There was initially pushback to the idea of the Fusion trucks - now their design is incorporated in every truck, and they're the safest trucks in the country," he said.
One of those was donated by the RFBAQ to the Burketown brigade at the end of December 2020.
QFES Commissioner Greg Leach said rural fire brigades do much more than just fight grassfires and bushfires.
"They are on the ground with their communities, providing vital education and support for people to be prepared for bushfire season," he said.
"Our RFS volunteers provide protection for 93 per cent of the state's land area.
"We are anticipating increased fire activity this bushfire season and once again our dedicated RFS volunteers will be called upon to protect lives and property when fire strikes.
"I encourage everyone to have their bushfire survival plans up-to-date and be ready to enact them if needed."
