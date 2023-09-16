North Queensland Register
Telpara Hills sets new UltraBlack bull record

Updated September 16 2023 - 9:09pm, first published 12:00pm
Breed record breaking Ultrablack bull, Telpara Hills New Limit 801S7. Picture supplied by Telpara Hills
The Pearce family of Telpara Hills hit new heights at their annual bull and female sale on Saturday morning when they set a new Australian Ultrablack breed bull record.

