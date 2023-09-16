The Pearce family of Telpara Hills hit new heights at their annual bull and female sale on Saturday morning when they set a new Australian Ultrablack breed bull record.
Held on the Atherton Tablelands at the Pearce family's Tolga bull block, Telpara Hills New Limit 801S7 sold for $100,000 to Shamrock Black Brangus Pty Ltd, Bororen.
The sale broke the previous breed record held by Palgrove Revolution R1804 (P), which sold for $70,000 in 2022.
The 24-month-old Telpara New Limit 801S7 was the son of Chiltern Park Moe M6 and out of Telpara Hills Miss Brickhouse 801Q5.
Weighing in at 854 kilograms, he had P8 and rib fat measurements of 7 and 10 millimetres respectively, an eye muscle area of 130 square centimetres and a scrotal circumference of 42 centimetres.
He recorded an intramuscular fat percentage of 6.5.
In the sale catalogue, the Pearce family described this year's offering of Ultrablacks sired by the Chiltern Park Moe M6 bull as 'impressive'.
"The Moe calves were some of our favourites when they first started hitting the ground," the catalogue read.
"They are born small, but soon grow. Again, very high growth measures but he also boasts a mind-blowing 6.8 pc marble percentage prior to sale preparation."
Moe is in the top 1 pc of breed for 200 days, top 10 pc 400, 600 days growth, top 15pc for steer recordings and nearly top 1 pc for IMF.
New Limit was used as a yearling in the Telpara Hills herd.
Kicking off proceedings were 10 bulls that averaged a staggering $30,800.
More to come.
