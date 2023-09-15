North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Wrotham Park shares the developments of its 150 year history

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated September 15 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Consilidated Pastoral Company share the 150 year history of Wrotham Park. Photo: Ali Mitchell.
Consilidated Pastoral Company share the 150 year history of Wrotham Park. Photo: Ali Mitchell.

A North Queensland founding cattle station has celebrated its 150 year anniversary, recognising its vast history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.