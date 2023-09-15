Mount Isa to discuss nuclear power possibilities at forum

Mount Isa will host a community-led discussion on Australia's energy future, with a particular focus on nuclear power technology in the outback.
The Mount Isa Nuclear Power Forum: "What if we went nuclear?" is being staged by Katter's Australian Party Leader (KAP) and Traeger MP Robbie Katter, on October 14 to provide a "frank discussion around the possibilities of nuclear power production in outback Australia".
Mr Katter said Queensland, and Australia's, energy future was at the heart of the issues people were concerned about given its rising effect on cost of living, economic prosperity and national security.
The forum will include a panel of speakers (some of whom are experts in the energy, and namely nuclear energy field), followed by a Q & A session that will enable members of public to have their voices heard and their questions answered.
Mr Katter said it was bizarre that billions of dollars' worth of public monies were being poured into renewables without willingness to consider other technology.
"Personally and as the Queensland Member for Traeger, I am heavily invested in this issue and am deeply intrigued as to why most politicians and policymakers continue to refuse to even consider the option of nuclear power production, namely small modular reactors, for our nation," Mr Katter said.
"I believe staging this discussion in the North West, which for more than a century has punched above its weight in terms of providing the critical commodities our nation and the world needs - including at a time, uranium - is a good fit.
"Rural and regional peoples are too oft forgotten by the elites and bureaucrats who are designing all of our futures, and I want to bring a platform to them.
"Western Queensland, with our natural resources and now the CopperString transmission network being delivered, can provide the ideal mix of energy supply to all of Queensland and I believe the community wants to understand why we can't so much as talk about nuclear.
"We are arranging an exciting array of speakers who I believe have a lot add to any future discussion around our energy future from not just a local level, but also a national and global one."
Mr Katter said the first confirmed speaker was Adjunct Professor Stephen Wilson, who would deliver a keynote address.
Prof. Wilson is an energy economist and an engineer with over 30 years' experience in energy systems and markets of all kinds.
He has worked on projects in over 30 countries as a consultant, a corporate executive, and as a teaching and research academic, and is a director of a company that is commercialising technology with applications for 21st century modular nuclear energy.
Mr Katter said the Mount Isa Nuclear Power Forum was a non-political event, and should be viewed as an opportunity for the public to have their voices heard and questions answered on this deeply topical issue.
It will be held on October 4 from 10.30am-3.30pm at the John Middlin Centre, Mount Isa.
The forum is free to attend, but places are limited - registration is essential and can be completed at: https://robkatter.com.au/mount-isa-nuclear-power-forum-what-if-we-went-nuclear/
