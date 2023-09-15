North Queensland Register
Home/News

Mount Isa to discuss nuclear power possibilities at forum

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
September 15 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traeger MP Robbie Katter is hosting a non-political forum next month to have a discussion on nuclear power. Photo supplied.
Traeger MP Robbie Katter is hosting a non-political forum next month to have a discussion on nuclear power. Photo supplied.

Mount Isa will host a community-led discussion on Australia's energy future, with a particular focus on nuclear power technology in the outback.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.