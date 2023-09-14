A Julia Creek ballet teacher has been recognised for her dedication to teaching remote students, awarded National Performing Arts Teacher of the Year.
Branches Performing Arts owner Amy Tinning was presented the award by Australian Performing Arts Teachers Association, recognising her Distance Dance program.
Established during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms Tinning started Distance Dance to keep her students dancing while studios closed across the country.
"When COVID-19 hit we were pushed into that online forum and used zoom to still do our classes. It wasn't ideal at first but we worked around it to make it best work for dance," she said.
"In that time we were doing some creative and engaging activities and competitions, and we gained some new students. From there it grew through word of mouth, competitions and local media and we now have about 300 students that we teach in person in Julia Creek and through Distance Dance."
Ms Tinning said her award nomination came about after she had a podcast interview on her program.
"Shortly after that I was notified that I had been nominated for the award. In 2023 it was announced that I had won National Performing Arts Teacher of the Year, which was a very big surprise.
"I was absolutely shocked. For me, I appreciated the nomination and was even more humble to receive the award, but I really feel like it was something that I was accepting on behalf of our school and all of the people who were open-minded enough to engage in the program."
Stepping into the online forum, Ms Tinning said it was important for her to keep her students engaged and safe.
"We decided on live classes, not modules. We did some trial and error during the start-up process, finding the best way to engage with our students," she said.
"I felt like it wasn't safe or engaging just to release modules that they would do in their own time without any supervision, guidance or coaching.
"So while there is a little bit of a lag with Zoom, it's definitely the most effective way to be able to interact and provide real-time feedback."
Ms Tinning said the Distance Dance program had put Julia Creek and her small business on the map.
"We reach students in the most remote parts of the country and we have students in all states and territories across the country.
"We see little ones at the cattle yards dancing or in the contracting camp who are still dressing up and taking part in dance no matter their location.
"While we don't get to see all of our students in person, there is a fortnightly timetable that sees us travel around North West Queensland teaching as many of our students as possible in person.
"A lot of people are confused when I tell them I have 300 students, because there aren't that many kids in Julia Creek!"
Ms Tinning hopes to see more growth in the Distance Dance program next year and will be opening 2024 enrolments during Term 4, 2023.
