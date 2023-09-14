North Queensland Register
Home/News

NWQROC delivers clear message to State Government, put basic infrastructure as a priority

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
September 14 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leaders from across Queensland's North West are calling on the State Government to put basic infrastructure up the priority list if they want to realise the true potential and grow the powerhouse that is North West Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.