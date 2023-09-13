Fatal car-truck crash at McKinlay

A person has died following a fatal two-vehicle crash in McKinlay in Queensland's north west on Wednesday afternoon.
Initial information indicates around 1.15pm, a truck and vehicle were travelling in opposite directions along the Landsborough Highway when they collided.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the truck was physically unharmed.
Forensic Crash Unit investigations into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
