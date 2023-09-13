Softer competition at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 200c and averaged 171c, and those over 500kg topped at 220c to average 199c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 186c and averaged 173c. Cows under 400kg made 167c and averaged 106c, while cows over 400kg reached 180c, averaging 153c. Bulls under 450kg made 228c and averaged 182c, while bulls over 450kg reached 270c to average 211c.

