North Queensland Register
A run of 171 Brahman steers 351kg average 203c, return $714/hd at Charters Towers

September 14 2023 - 8:30am
Softer competition at Charters Towers
Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1473 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 462 prime cattle and 1011 store cattle.

