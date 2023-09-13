Softer competition at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1473 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 462 prime cattle and 1011 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 150 bullocks, 49 heifers, 167 cows and 96 bulls. Store cattle consisted of 659 steers, 342 heifers and 10 cows and calves.
Cattle comprised a mixed quality prime yarding with limited numbers of well finished bullocks, heifers and cows on offer with all categories selling to slightly softer competition.
The yarding was predominantly from Mt Isa and surrounds with minimal local cattle on offer. The total yarding was drawn from Mount Isa, Burketown, Hughenden, Mt Garnet and Ingham, as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 10c easier, heifers were 5c easier, cows were 5c easier, and bulls were 5-10c easier on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 200c and averaged 171c, and those over 500kg topped at 220c to average 199c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 186c and averaged 173c. Cows under 400kg made 167c and averaged 106c, while cows over 400kg reached 180c, averaging 153c. Bulls under 450kg made 228c and averaged 182c, while bulls over 450kg reached 270c to average 211c.
A pen of three bullocks topped at 210c, sold on a/c Black River Produce, to weigh at 577kg to return $1211/hd.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Argylla Mountains, sold for 186c, weighing 394kg to return $732/hd.
The top pen of cows was sold on a/c Argylla Mountains for 176c, weighing 463kg to return $814/hd.
Bulls sold on a/c LD Knuth and Co made 270c and weighed 735kg to return $1985/hd.
Store cattle were predominantly made up of a couple of isolated lines of western bred feeder weight Brahman steers and mickeys as well as one larger run of weaner heifers from the north.
Most cattle sold to similar rates of last week's sale but secondary types continue to receive limited competition.
Steers under 200kg reached 224c to average 204c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 240c, averaging 195c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 208c and averaged 200c and steers over 400kg sold to 212c to average 204c. Mickeys under 450kg sold to 228c, averaging 182c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 190c and averaged 128c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 176c, averaging 144c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 184c to average 182c.
A pen of nine steers a/c Kevin Mare, made 240c and weighed 203kg, returning $487/hd.
A run of 171 Brahman steers a/c LHRPHC, Riversleigh, averaged 203c and weighed 351kg to return $714/hd.
Mickeys sold on a/c M and S Macnamara and made 212c and weighed 370kg to return $784/hd.
A pen of 18 heifers topped at 184c, sold on a/c LHRPHC, Riversleigh, to weigh 334kg to return $614/hd.
A pen of lightweight weaner heifers a/c Mt Louis Grazing made 190c to weigh 182kg and return $345.
Cows and calves ranged from $620 to $700.
