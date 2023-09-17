North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

National Braford Sale 2023 first time bull vendors average $11,333

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated September 18 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia and Alice Marks of Winvic Braford Stud. Picture by Judith Maizey
Olivia and Alice Marks of Winvic Braford Stud. Picture by Judith Maizey

First time bull vendors at this year's National Braford Sale, Darren and Alice Marks, Winvic, Clermont, scored well with a sale average of $11,333 for three bulls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.