Steers 383kg make 250c/$1145 at Mareeba

September 13 2023 - 3:00pm
Steers from Skaines Farming sold for 250c/kg, weighing 383kg to return $1145/hd. Picture by Mareeba Saleyards
Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 541 cattle on Tuesday.

