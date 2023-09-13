Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 541 cattle on Tuesday.
The prime cattle consisted of 10 butcher steers, 15 bullocks, three bulls, 65 cows and one butcher heifer. Store cattle consisted of 114 steers, 95 heifers, 106 cows and 132 mickeys.
Numbers decreased by almost half this week. There was the regular buyers panel in attendance.
Heavy cows remained firm this week while bullocks and bulls eased. A run of store cows saw good support from local buyers.
There was a wide variation in the standard of young cattle however isolated, quality pens of heifers and steers saw the better end of the market.
The yarding was drawn from Kowanyama, Coen, Einasleigh, Mt Surprise, Mt Garnet, Cooktown and local and coastal areas.
Steers and bullocks 400-600kg sold to 228c and averaged 189c. Heifers 400-500kg reached 164c and averaged 164c. Cows 400-500kg made 170c and averaged 157c, cows 500-600kg reached 174c, averaging 167c and cows over 600kg made 170c, averaging 168c. Bulls 500-650kg made 200c and averaged 179c, while bulls over 650kg reached 232c to average 232c.
A cow sold on a/c Skaines Farming for 174.2c/kg, weighing 535kg to return $931.97/hd.
Yearling steers under 200kg reached 160c to average 160c, yearling steers 200 - 300kg sold to 182c, averaging 158c.
Steers under 200kg reached 94c to average 86c, steers 200 - 300kg sold to 202c, averaging 151c, steers 300 - 400kg topped at 250c and averaged 179c.
Yearling heifers under 200kg topped at 118c and averaged 108c, yearling heifers 200 - 300kg sold to 152c, averaging 145c.
Heifers under 300kg topped at 156c and averaged 116c, heifers 300 - 400kg sold to 170c, averaging 147c.
Cows under 300kg made 138c, average 36c, and cows 300-400kg reached 178c, average 150c.
Bulls under 200kg reached 170c, average 124c, bulls 200-300kg made 150c, average 94c, and bulls 300-500kg reached 168c, average 120c.
A pen of seven steers sold on a/c Skaines Farming for 250c/kg, weighing 383kg to return $1145.97/hd.
A pen of eight yearling heifers sold on a/c D and C Verri for 152.2c/kg, weighing 276kg to return $419.50/hd.
