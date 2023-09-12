Ongoing livestock export orders are still being placed for both Indonesia and Vietnam with livestock agents busy securing the Queensland component of the order requirements.
Tom Kennedy from Elders said that while the current demand to Indonesia is still "a little soft" there is an order for 2000 high grade Brahman steers to be delivered to Cloncurry, heading to the Port of Darwin bound for Indonesia at the end of the month.
"The current order is for steers in the $2.80 a kilogram weight range, while heifers are sitting at $2.40," he said.
He said while the current demand is soft, Australian orders will pick up numbers towards November and December, as Indonesia prepares for the holy festival of Ramadan.
Mr Kennedy said the Vietnam market was strong with up to three shipments expected from Queensland this month.
"All cattle will be assembled at Reid River, Charters Towers and Julago yards for a shipment from the Port of Townsville.
He said the Vietnam government was applying pressure on cattle selection to make sure there was no opportunity to jeopardise the valuable trade.
"All the Vietnamese exporters are also very diligent in their cattle selection," he said.
"The exporters are offering around the $2.80 to $2.90 money.
"These prices will stay at these rates as Vietnam is chasing a heavier beast upwards of 500kgs, and this is putting pressure on our supply."
Mr Kennedy said with the recent hiccups in the suspension of some live export quarantine yards through the supply chain, he did not expect it to implode onto the Rockampton Brahman Week sales next month.
"There are producers who will stay with the live export trade, and keep their Brahman base for they're known for their survival rates in the north."
The Australian Livestock Exporters Council has welcomed the agreement between Australian and Indonesian officials to resume the trade of Australian buffalo and cattle from the seven registered establishments in the Northern Territory, Queensland and Western Australia that were either suspended or restricted by Indonesia.
ALEC chair David Galvin thanked both Australian and Indonesian officials for working closely together to resolve their technical differences and facilitate the reopening of the trade.
"Indonesia is Australia's largest market for cattle and Indonesian families rely on Australian cattle for a consistent supply of high-quality affordable beef,"he said.
Tom Kennedy said the news of the lift in suspensions was a positive move in keeping trade between the two countries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.