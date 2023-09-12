North Queensland Register
Ken May's stallion, Axle, jags a first and second at Dalby Stockman's Challenge & Campdraft

By Judith Maizey
September 12 2023 - 4:00pm
Kaycee Wallen on Axle. Picture by Jo Thieme Photography
A prized stallion trained by legendary horseman Ken May scored a win with Kaycee Wallen in the Rookie division at the Dalby Stockman's Challenge & Campdraft last week.

