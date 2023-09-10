North Queensland Register
Beef 2024 event sparks accommodation price gouging in Rockhampton region

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated September 11 2023 - 11:59pm, first published 8:00am
Accommodation for Beef 2024 in Rockhampton is almost sold out and prices have soared.
Accommodation prices in Rockhampton and surrounds have skyrocketed by thousands of dollars a week for Beef Australia's highly anticipated 2024 event.

