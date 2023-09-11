North Queensland Register
Tropical North Queensland grants to support drought projects

September 11 2023 - 10:00am
Zoe Williams, CEO of Gulf Savannah NRM, and Professor David Phelps. Picture: Creative Concepts PR
Zoe Williams, CEO of Gulf Savannah NRM, and Professor David Phelps. Picture: Creative Concepts PR

Four major projects to boost resilience against drought and climate variability in northern Queensland will soon get off the ground after securing a share of $350,000 funding from the Tropical North Queensland Drought Resilience Grant Scheme.

