North Queensland Register
Home/News

Selectability appointed to manage three aged care facilities in Lower Gulf

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
September 9 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kuba Natha Hostel on Mornington Island is one of three Lower Gulf aged care facilities now under the management of Selectability. Picture supplied.
The Kuba Natha Hostel on Mornington Island is one of three Lower Gulf aged care facilities now under the management of Selectability. Picture supplied.

The management of three Lower Gulf aged care facilities has been taken on by regional Queensland not-for-profit charity, Selectability.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.