Selectability appointed to manage three aged care facilities in Lower Gulf

The management of three Lower Gulf aged care facilities has been taken on by regional Queensland not-for-profit charity, Selectability.
An experienced provider of health services, Selectability, has been endorsed by the Department of Health and Aged Care (DoHAC) to take on the responsibility of the Ngooderi House, Kukatja Place and Kuba Natha Hostel aged care facilities.
Mount Isa-based Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation (ACCHO), Gidgee Healing, took on the responsibility of aged care in Doomadgee, Normaton and Mornington Island in 2021. They now pass it on to Selectability.
Gidgee Healing CEO, Cherrie Glasson, said it was important to understand Indigenous health care, including Indigenous aged care, which is a serious challenge in rural and remote Australia.
"The decision to discontinue these services was not made lightly, but in late 2022, it was clear we no longer had the capacity to fund these services and reached a point where renewal of ... was unsustainable for the organisation," she said. "We are delighted Selectability is taking over the management of these facilities - it's a wonderful outcome for residents and their families.
"We look forward to welcoming the Selectability team into our communities and working alongside them as we strive for equitable health outcomes."
Gidgee Healing has worked in closely with DoHAC to ensure continuity of care for residents during the transition. Selectability has deep roots in rural and remote Queensland where it has delivered health and wellbeing services for more than 40 years.
This has included the management of around 50 residential group homes across the organisation's large and diverse footprint.
Selectability CEO, Debra Burden, said she was confident that under their leadership, the needs of residents and their families will continue to be provided for at the highest level.
"We are delighted to have been appointed for the management of aged care facilities in the Lower Gulf," she said. "It is with great optimism that we will work with community to enrich the lives of aged care residents and their families."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.