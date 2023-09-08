North Queensland Register
Home/News

Parts of Boodjamulla National Park reopen following March floods

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
September 9 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riversleigh World Heritage Area D-Site at Boodjamulla National Park. Picture from Mount Isa City Council Facebook.
Riversleigh World Heritage Area D-Site at Boodjamulla National Park. Picture from Mount Isa City Council Facebook.

Following months of hard work, southern sections of Boodjamulla National Park - located north west of Mount Isa and formerly known as Lawn Hill - have reopened.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.