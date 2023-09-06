North Queensland Register
Home/News

Queensland Reconstruction Authority returns to the north west to follow-up impact of flood damage

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
September 7 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Burketown floods in 2022-2023. Picture supplied
The Burketown floods in 2022-2023. Picture supplied

Officers from the Queensland Reconstruction Authority have visited north west Queensland, to conduct follow-up flood damage assessments, after record monsoonal rainfall devastated the region in 2022-2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.