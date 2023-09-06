A woman has, for the first time, been named the 2023 Charlie Nastasi Horticultural Farmer of the Year in recognition of her work in the family business and export of Shepard avocados to Hong Kong.
Lorraine Stopford was named the winner of the award which honours a horticultural grower who has demonstrated outstanding innovation and exceptional leadership in the Far North Queensland horticultural industry.
The award is an initiative of FNQ Growers and is named in honour of the late Charlie Nastasi, an innovative mango grower from Biboohra, near Mareeba.
Mrs Stopford is part of her family's Rocky Creek Orchards, which grows avocados, mangoes, lychees and passionfruit at Tolga, Dimbulah and Mutchilba. They also pack for a group of southern Tableland avocado growers.
Her foresight and vision in supporting her family's expansion has made a significant contribution to the operation's success.
One of her greatest achievements to date has been opening up an export market to Hong Kong for Shepard avocados from the Atherton Tablelands.
Mrs Stopford has also helped develop a trainee program, working with local high schools to promote the diverse opportunities in horticulture.
FNQ Growers president Joe Moro said Mrs Stopford's win was historic for the organisation and the horticulture industry in the region, and showed how agriculture had evolved.
The award's evening on Friday raised money for FNQ Growers and the Mareeba Friends of the Hospital Foundation with more than $13,000 raised through an auction of donated locally grown produce.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.