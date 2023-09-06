North Queensland Register
2023 Charlie Nastasi Horticultural Farmer of the Year awarded to Lorraine Stopford

September 6 2023 - 12:00pm
The 2023 Charlie Nastasi Horticultural Farmer of the Year Lorraine Stopford. Picture supplied by FNQ Growers
A woman has, for the first time, been named the 2023 Charlie Nastasi Horticultural Farmer of the Year in recognition of her work in the family business and export of Shepard avocados to Hong Kong.

