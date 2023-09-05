North Queensland Register
Proposed Chalumbin Wind Farm renamed and 44 turbines removed to deter environmental impacts

By Newsroom
Updated September 5 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 2:30pm
Cattle grazing on the proposed Wooroora Station Wind Farm site, south west of Ravenshoe. Picture supplied by Ark Energy
A proposed wind farm in North Queensland has shed its controversial name and responded to environmental concerns with a drastic redesign that halves its size.

