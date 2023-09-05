Police remain on the scene of an accident involving a truck carrying sulphuric acid that caught on fire on the Flinders Highway, 50km east of Richmond.
Police said the fire started around 11pm on Sunday after the brakes on the truck locked up.
The clean-up is continuing after one of the three trailers of sulphuric acid spilled during the incident.
Since then, the highway has been reduced to one lane while crews continue to make the scene safe.
The highway was completely closed this morning around 7am while crews attempted to recover the vehicle.
Police said it was unknown at this stage as to how long the highway would remain closed.
There is a diversion with signs in place for all vehicles.
Police said if the clean-up operation was not completed before last light, crews would revert to single lane traffic on the highway overnight.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.