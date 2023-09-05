Heifers sell to dearer trends at Charters Towers

Heifers sold to dearer trends at the Ray White Geaney Kirkwood special pre-weighed store sale in Charters Towers on Monday.
Principal and auctioneer Liam Kirkwood said there was very strong competition and a dearer trend for good quality joinable heifers.
"In times when producers are having to supplement their stock until the storm season, they are looking to buy and pay a premium for quality that will reward them for their labour down the track," Mr Kirkwood said.
Ayr vendor Rapisarda Enterprises, Woodhouse, sold a line of 367 very good quality number two red Brahman heifers to 279.2c to weigh 334.3kg and return $933.46 per head.
By Fairy Springs bulls and out of large framed cows, Mr Kirkwood said these cattle were proven performers and were renowned for their ability to meet top specifications.
Meanwhile, Mr Kirkwood said there was good enquiry and support given the conditions.
"There was very good enquiry and buyer support given the drying season and fluctuating feedlot and slaughter market in recent weeks," Mr Kirkwood said.
He commended the vendors for presenting such a quality line of cattle in good condition given the seasonal conditions.
A total of 1961 head of cattle were yarded, comprising 1098 steers, 96 mickeys, 690 heifers and 48 cows and calves.
Cattle were drawn from Prairie, Mt Garnet, Cardwell, Ayr, Beleyando and the local area.
Mr Kirkwood said he special pre-weighed sale was embraced by a large gallery of buyers from Malanda, Tablelands region, Ingham, Burdekin region, Proserpine, Nebo, Sarina, Richmond and Julia Creek.
There were also the usual feedlot buyers and local backgrounders who all competed with reduced rates.
Murray Family Trust, Uanda, Prairie sold a line of 130 very good quality number two grey Brahman steers to 200.2c to weigh 319.3kg and return $639.31 per head.
Rapisarda Enterprises, Woodhouse, Ayr also sold a line of 381 very good quality number two Brahman steers to 216.2c to weigh 282kg and return $610.09 per head.
Fry Bloodline Trust, Forest Home, Georgetown sold a line of 96 good quality Brahman mickeys to 188.2c to weigh 355.9kg and return $669.77 per head.
J Mather and T Lymer, Eton Grove, Charters Towers sold a pen of very good quality number three Droughtmaster cross steers to 248.2c to weigh 236.6 and return $587.12 per head.
QWR Pastoral Co, Mt Cardwell, Mt Garnet sold a very good quality line of 259 number three Brahman steers to 230.2c to weigh 149.5kg and return $344.09 per head.
Mt Douglas Pastoral Co, Mt Douglas, Beleyando sold a very good quality line of 48 large framed Brahman cross cows with Shorthorn cross calves at foot to $1210 per head.
The next sale at Charters Towers will be the weekly fat and store sales on September 13.
