One man dead after single vehicle crash

A man has died in a crash at Hughenden, west of Townsville, this morning.
The Forensic Crash Unit's initial investigations indicate that a white 2022 Nissan Navara utility was travelling east along the Flinders Highway when it left the road and crashed just before 9.30am.
The male driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information or relevant vision, to come forward.
Investigations are continuing. Phone policelink on 131 444.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.